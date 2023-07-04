A motorcyclist initially thought to have been wounded in a crash on Interstate 70 near Colorado Boulevard was actually shot, as reported by Denver Gazette news partner KUSA, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, DPD said in they were investigating a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Colorado Boulevard that left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Several hours later, police said the incident was being investigated as a shooting and that they were working to develop information about a suspect.

No other information about the circumstance of the shooting were released.

The eastbound lanes of the highway remained closed from Brighton Boulevard to Colorado Boulevard as of 7:15 a.m., as a result of the investigation.