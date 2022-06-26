Mountain Lion found in Englewood; 7-9-21

A mountain lion was removed from underneath a deck late Thursday night in Englewood, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. 

 Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Downtown Denver residents may catch a glimpse of a four-legged creature that found its way into the Mile High City, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.

9NEWS viewer Scott Harris caught a mountain lion on a security camera Thursday night at his Lower Highland home.

A viewer sent us this video from the garage camera of his house, which is located just north of downtown Denver. He said he was very surprised to see the big cat in such an urban area and wanted others who live nearby to be aware. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they did have a report of a mountain lion in that area around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

It didn't seem to be up to any trouble, but it was certainly a surprise to Harris.

"I've seen a lot of crazy things living in Denver, but I did not expect something like this," he wrote in an email.

