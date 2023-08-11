A judge sentenced a confirmed street gang member to life in prison for being a part of a slew of gang-related murders.

Mauricio Alvarado-Vasquez, 31, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following a four-week trial in July, according to a news release from The Office of the 18th Judicial District Attorney. He was a member of the MS-13 gang, originating in Los Angeles but spreading to Colorado over the past 40 years.

Alvarado-Vasquez was sentenced on charges in connection with multiple murders and attempted murders. These include the following incidents:

Murder of Vicky DeDios

The Aurora Fire Department responded to a car fire on I-225 on September 8, 2019.

A body, later identified as Vicky DeDios, was found in the burning vehicle, the press release said. She had been stabbed more than 20 times.

Investigators found that she was thought to be a rival gang member to the MS-13. After interviews with gang members, detectives found that Alvarado-Vasquez and an accomplice drove the car, with DeDios in it, to the highway and lit it on fire.

“This defendant bragged about stabbing the victim first and then asked her how it feels to die,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Laura Wilson said in the release. “He is an ongoing threat to the entire community and deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Murder of Carlos Ramirez-Rivera

Police were dispatched to a car crash in Glendale on November 2, 2019.

Officers found a dead man in the driver seat of the crashed vehicle, later identified as Carlos Ramirez-Rivera.

Surveillance camera footage revealed Ramirez-Rivera was stopped at a stop sign when a car pulled up and fired multiple shots into his vehicle. Investigators discovered he had been targeted for alleged involvement in a rival gang.

Attempted Murder of Alexander Portillo

Detectives found that Alvarado-Vasquez conspired with two other co-defendants to kill Alexander Portillo between September and October, 2019. He was thought to be a rival gang member by MS-13 members. They discussed his schedules and car so they could potentially ambush him, according to the release.

Apartment complex shooting

Aurora police responded to a shooting on November 11, 2019.

Six people had been shot and injured. They were targeted as rival gang members, despite no evidence pointing toward gang affiliation, the report said.

"More than a dozen defendants were charged with MS-13 gang-related crimes between 2019 and 2020," the press release said. "Two defendants have pending trials as of August 2023. Defendants pending trial, or whose cases have not concluded, must be presumed innocent."

“This is one of the most violent and brutal gangs I have come across in my career as a prosecutor,” District Attorney John Kellner said in the release.