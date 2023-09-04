Metropolitan State University of Denver (copy)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Metropolitan State University of Denver will hold a signing ceremony this week to formalize a four-year partnership to recruit and train students from diverse backgrounds for careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

For decades, educators and law makers have pressed the importance of better educating U.S. students in science, technology, engineering and math disciplines — collectively referred to as “STEM” — to remain globally competitive.

Literacy in STEM fields is considered critical for students to gather and evaluate evidence for problem solving.

MSU and the EPA initially collaborated to support STEM education in 2018.

The partnership has provided MSU students with an invaluable learning experience with the opportunity to present their research to EPA officials. Federal scientists serve as visiting experts in the classroom as well as at summer STEM camps and events that target minority students.

To date, two MSU students have become trainees in the Student Pathway Program which, according to the university, is designed to recruit and support pupils from underserved high schools.

On Wednesday, university and federal officials are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding, formalizing the partnership, and will include remarks from EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker and MSU Provost Ad Interim Marie Mora and others.

