Multiple events Tuesday will mark the one-year anniversary since a gunman killed 10 people in a mass shooting at a neighborhood grocery store in Boulder.

On the afternoon of March 22, 2021, then-21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa opened fire with a semi-automatic pistol in the King Soopers parking lot on Table Mesa Drive before moving inside to stalk the aisles.

Those he killed were 20-year-old Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, and Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

Here's how the one-year anniversary is being noted.

- A patrol car is parked at the Boulder Police Department at 1805 33rd St. through Tuesday.

- On Tuesday at 2 p.m., the Boulder Police Department will hold a Line of Duty Death commemoration. The event will be live-streamed.

- At 2:30 p.m., Boulder city offices and operations will have a moment of silence.

- Between 4:30-6 p.m. a citywide remembrance gathering will be held at Glen Huntington Bandshell on Canyon Boulevard. State, federal and local officials are expected to attend.

Details about other private events are posted on the Boulder Strong website at weareboulderstrong.com.