Contracts related to Denver's Smart City Program, which seeks to improve communication between city departments and optimize city operations, will get several $1 million increases if the Denver City Council approves a series of contract amendments during Monday's 3:30 p.m. meeting.

Here's a list of major items on the agenda:

Contracts and Resolutions

23-0460: A resolution approving an $18.3 million contract for the construction of safety and access improvements near the Broadway and Interstate 25 interchange.

23-0447-54: A series of resolutions approving on-call contract amendments and adding $1 million for new totals of $4 million, all relating to the Smart City Program. The Smart City Program includes intelligent transportation systems addressing traffic congestion, crashes and safety.

23-0437: A resolution amending a contract with the Colorado Nonprofit Development Center (doing business as the Harm Reduction Action Center) by adding $239,376 for a new total of $1.2 million to continue providing a registered syringe access program and other related healthcare services and referrals at 112 E. 8th Ave.

23-0438: A resolution amending a contract with the Colorado Health Network, Inc. (doing business as Denver Colorado AIDS Project) by adding $156,749 for a new total of $745,053 to continue providing a registered syringe access program and other related healthcare services and referrals at 6260 E. Colfax Ave.

Bills

23-0457: A bill for an ordinance approving the Huron Urban Redevelopment Plan authorizing the creation of an Urban Redevelopment area and property tax and sales tax increment areas in Council District 9.

23-0373: A bill for an ordinance in final consideration amending the Denver Revised Municipal Code to create a new curbside and parking enforcement mechanism to address emerging safety and space management issues.

23-0409: A bill for an ordinance in final consideration approving an intergovernmental agreement with the Downtown Denver Business Improvement District for $4 million to purchase fixtures, furniture and equipment on an as needed basis for the 16th Street Mall Reconstruction Project.

23-0372: A bill for an ordinance in final consideration amending the intergovernmental agreement with the Denver Urban Renewal Authority by adding $30,000 for a new total of $705,000 to continue operating the Rental/Homeowner Access and Modification program, which helps remove architectural and accessibility barriers for income-qualified people in their units.

Public Hearing

23-0282: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classification for 1085 N. Lowell Blvd. in the Villa Park Neighborhood, allowing the construction of rowhomes in place of a single unit home.

The full city council agenda may be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.