Colorado recorded the highest number of pedestrian fatalities in the state’s history in 2022 with 115 people killed while walking on Colorado roads.

Denver foot traffic made up around 30% of those calculated deaths with 26.

Denver has already recorded 24 fatal pedestrian crashes in 2023, according to the Denver Police Department. There's three months left in the year.

There were six recorded automobile-pedestrian crashes in the Denver metro area since Saturday, four of which resulted in fatalities — a disconcerting trend for those who choose to tread the city's streets.

Aurora

Aurora had 20 fatal auto-pedestrian crashes in 2022, the Aurora Police Department told The Denver Gazette. They have 10 in 2023.

Aurora police began investigating a hit-and-run outside of the Children's Hospital and university campuses in the area of East Colfax and Children's Way around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators are continuing work to develop a description of the suspect vehicle involved in the crash, according to a social media post by the Aurora Police Department.

Denver

Denver police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Morrison Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Responders sent the pedestrian to a local hospital with severe injuries, according to a social media post by the Denver Police Department.

The department stated that the victim died at the hospital in a follow-up post.

Officers then responded to a crash with a pedestrian and vehicle in the area of in the area of East 40th Street and Colorado Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a department post.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was another pedestrian-related crash in Denver on 46th Street and Andrews Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to another department social media post.

The department did not say the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.

Douglas County

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 25 in the area of Happy Canyon Road — close to Castle Rock — on Tuesday around 6 a.m.

The pedestrian was walking on the interstate and was hit by a passing car heading north, according to a release by the Colorado State Patrol.

The left two lanes of I-25 were closed down near Happy Canyon Road for two hours as crews investigated the crash. The driver involved remained at the scene.

Commerce City

Commerce City police are searching for a suspect involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred on Tuesday morning.

A white four-door Mercedes-Benz hit a vehicle in the area of Interstate 70 and Chambers Road in Aurora. The vehicle refused to stop. The victim, a woman, followed the car to Commerce City.

The victim followed the Mercedes' driver to the area of 88th Avenue between Rosemary Street and Highway 85, said Commerce City Police spokesperson Joanna Small.

While stopped in traffic, the victim got out of her vehicle and attempted to approach the Mercedes-Benz. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz drove away and hit the woman, police said.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Colorado law classifies a hit-and-run causing serious injury a class four felony, potentially leading to two-to-six years in prison, and $2,000 to $500,000 in fines. A hit-and run-causing death is a class three felony, which carries a sentence of up to four-to-12 years in prison. A hit and run that causes non-serious injuries is considered a class one traffic misdemeanor and can lead to one year in jail or fines between $300 and $1,000. So far this year, the Colorado Department of Transportation said there have been 81 pedestrian deaths across the state. Denver county has the most with 19 people killed. Pedestrian deaths are up 12.5% percent across the state, according to data from CDOT. The Denver Gazette's news partners, 9News, contributed to this story.