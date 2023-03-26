While Denver voters may be overwhelmed with a choice of candidates for mayor, dropping of a ballot should be simple. Denver’s municipal election is April 4.

The City and County of Denver maintains a list of voting locations on the Clerk and Recorder’s website. There are over 30 24-hour drop boxes throughout the city, four mobile voting locations and nine voter polling and information centers.

Here’s a list of them all.

24-hour ballot drop boxes:

Southwest Recreation Center (9200 W. Saratoga Place)

Bear Valley Branch Library (5171 W. Dartmouth Ave.)

RTD Southmoor Station (3737 S. Monaco Street Parkway)

Eisenhower Recreation Center (4300 E. Dartmouth Ave.)

Hampden Branch Library (9755 E. Girard Ave.)

Harvey Park Recreation Center (2120 S. Tennyson Way)

Athmar Recreation Center (2680 W. Mexico Ave.)

Westwood Community Center (1000 S. Lowell Blvd.)

RTD Interstate 25 and Broadway Station (901 S. Broadway)

The Ritchie Center (2240 Buchtel Blvd. south)

Denver Police Department District 3 (1625 S. University Blvd.)

Glendale City Hall (950 S. Birch St.)

Windsor Gardens (595 S. Clinton St.)

La Familia Recreation Center (65 S. Elati St.)

Barnum Recreation Center (360 Hooker St.)

Ross Cherry Creek Branch Library (305 Milwaukee St.)

Montclair Recreation Center (729 Ulster Way)

Martin Luther King Jr. Library (9898 E. Colfax Ave.)

Denver Botanic Gardens (1007 York St.)

Carla Madison Recreation Center (2401 E. Colfax Ave.)

Denver Museum of Nature and Science (2001 Colorado Blvd.)

Denver Human Services (1200 N. Federal Blvd.)

Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library (1498 Irving St.)

Highland Recreation Center (2880 Osceola St.)

Tivoli Student Union at Auraria (900 Auraria Parkway)

Denver Elections Division (200 W. 14th Ave. Ste. 100)

Wellington Webb Municipal Building (201 W. Colfax Ave.)

Light Rail at Union Station (1701 Wynkoop St.)

Emily Griffith Technical College (1860 Lincoln St.)

Glenarm Recreation Center ( 2800 Glenarm Place )

) Scheitler Recreation Center ( 5031 W. 46th Ave. )

) Regis University Bookstore ( 5115 Federal Blvd., #17-23 )

) Aztlan Recreation Center ( 4435 Navajo St. )

) Swansea Recreation Center ( 2650 E. 49th Ave. )

) Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center ( 3334 Holly St. )

) Central Park Recreation Center ( 9651 M.L.K. Jr Blvd. )

) MCA Administration offices ( 8351 Northfield Blvd. )

) Montbello Branch Library ( 12955 Albrook Drive )

) Montbello Recreation Center ( 15555 E. 53rd Ave. )

) Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center ( 4890 Argonne Way )

Mobile Voting Locations:

Washington Park Recreation Center, opens March 31 ( 701 S. Franklin St. )

) Cook Park Recreation Center, opens March 29 ( 7100 Cherry Creek South Drive )

) Scheitler Recreation Center, opens March 27.

Emily Griffith Technical College, opens April 3.

Voter Service and Polling Centers

Calvary Baptist Church of Denver, opens March 27 ( 6500 E. Girard Ave. )

) Harvey Park Recreation Center, opens March 27.

Christ Church United Methodist, opens March 27 ( 690 Colorado Blvd. )

) Barnum Recreation Center, opens March 27.

Highland Recreation Center, opens March 27.

Swansea Recreation Center, opens March 27.

Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center, opens March 27.

Montbello Recreation Center, opens March 27.

Wellington Webb Municipal Building.

Early voting in Denver has already begun. Election day is April 4 and ballots are due by 7 p.m.

In addition to the 16 candidates vying to be the next mayor of Denver, there are over 50 others running for various offices throughout the city. A runoff election will be held in June if no candidate gathers over 50% of the vote.

Michael B. Hancock has served three terms as Denver's mayor. His last day in office is July 17.