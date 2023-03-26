While Denver voters may be overwhelmed with a choice of candidates for mayor, dropping of a ballot should be simple. Denver’s municipal election is April 4.
The City and County of Denver maintains a list of voting locations on the Clerk and Recorder’s website. There are over 30 24-hour drop boxes throughout the city, four mobile voting locations and nine voter polling and information centers.
Here’s a list of them all.
24-hour ballot drop boxes:
- Southwest Recreation Center (9200 W. Saratoga Place)
- Bear Valley Branch Library (5171 W. Dartmouth Ave.)
- RTD Southmoor Station (3737 S. Monaco Street Parkway)
- Eisenhower Recreation Center (4300 E. Dartmouth Ave.)
- Hampden Branch Library (9755 E. Girard Ave.)
- Harvey Park Recreation Center (2120 S. Tennyson Way)
- Athmar Recreation Center (2680 W. Mexico Ave.)
- Westwood Community Center (1000 S. Lowell Blvd.)
- RTD Interstate 25 and Broadway Station (901 S. Broadway)
- The Ritchie Center (2240 Buchtel Blvd. south)
- Denver Police Department District 3 (1625 S. University Blvd.)
- Glendale City Hall (950 S. Birch St.)
- Windsor Gardens (595 S. Clinton St.)
- La Familia Recreation Center (65 S. Elati St.)
- Barnum Recreation Center (360 Hooker St.)
- Ross Cherry Creek Branch Library (305 Milwaukee St.)
- Montclair Recreation Center (729 Ulster Way)
- Martin Luther King Jr. Library (9898 E. Colfax Ave.)
- Denver Botanic Gardens (1007 York St.)
- Carla Madison Recreation Center (2401 E. Colfax Ave.)
- Denver Museum of Nature and Science (2001 Colorado Blvd.)
- Denver Human Services (1200 N. Federal Blvd.)
- Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library (1498 Irving St.)
- Highland Recreation Center (2880 Osceola St.)
- Tivoli Student Union at Auraria (900 Auraria Parkway)
- Denver Elections Division (200 W. 14th Ave. Ste. 100)
- Wellington Webb Municipal Building (201 W. Colfax Ave.)
- Light Rail at Union Station (1701 Wynkoop St.)
- Emily Griffith Technical College (1860 Lincoln St.)
- Glenarm Recreation Center (2800 Glenarm Place)
- Scheitler Recreation Center (5031 W. 46th Ave.)
- Regis University Bookstore (5115 Federal Blvd., #17-23)
- Aztlan Recreation Center (4435 Navajo St.)
- Swansea Recreation Center (2650 E. 49th Ave.)
- Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center (3334 Holly St.)
- Central Park Recreation Center (9651 M.L.K. Jr Blvd.)
- MCA Administration offices (8351 Northfield Blvd.)
- Montbello Branch Library (12955 Albrook Drive)
- Montbello Recreation Center (15555 E. 53rd Ave.)
- Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center (4890 Argonne Way)
Mobile Voting Locations:
- Washington Park Recreation Center, opens March 31 (701 S. Franklin St.)
- Cook Park Recreation Center, opens March 29 (7100 Cherry Creek South Drive)
- Scheitler Recreation Center, opens March 27.
- Emily Griffith Technical College, opens April 3.
Voter Service and Polling Centers
- Calvary Baptist Church of Denver, opens March 27 (6500 E. Girard Ave.)
- Harvey Park Recreation Center, opens March 27.
- Christ Church United Methodist, opens March 27 (690 Colorado Blvd.)
- Barnum Recreation Center, opens March 27.
- Highland Recreation Center, opens March 27.
- Swansea Recreation Center, opens March 27.
- Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center, opens March 27.
- Montbello Recreation Center, opens March 27.
- Wellington Webb Municipal Building.
Early voting in Denver has already begun. Election day is April 4 and ballots are due by 7 p.m.
In addition to the 16 candidates vying to be the next mayor of Denver, there are over 50 others running for various offices throughout the city. A runoff election will be held in June if no candidate gathers over 50% of the vote.
Michael B. Hancock has served three terms as Denver's mayor. His last day in office is July 17.