An Aurora man suspected of shooting and killing a man who was panhandling on the side of a highway is in custody on suspicion of first-degree murder.

An Adams County SWAT team and Lakewood Police tracked 40-year-old Randy Jiron to a home in Strasburg, Colorado where he was arrested.

Witnesses said Craig Bruce was panhandling for money on the northbound off-ramp at 6th and Simms Tuesday night at around 7:30 pm when he approached a vehicle and the driver shot him. Bruce was rushed to the hospital where he died of his wounds.

Jiron was booked into Jefferson County jail and currently does not have a date for his initial appearance.