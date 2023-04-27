On April 19 three Arvada teenagers loaded up the back seat of a pickup truck with river rock and allegedly went on a deadly rock throwing spree — pretending they were Marines hitting targets in a combat zone, according to an Jefferson County Sheriff's arrest affidavit released Thursday.

When another member of the group of friends, Joe Bopp, asked how many rocks the suspects were taking from Walmart landscaping display, they answered: "As much as they could carry," arrest records reveal.

That's when Bopp asked the others to take him home.

What followed was a night of precision bombardment requiring one of them to drive and the others to throw the rocks using "Marine terms" before a rock was thrown, the affidavit stated. Jeffco sheriffs said five cars were hit injuring several drivers but killing Alexa Bartell, 20, of Arvada at around 10:45 pm.

Bopp, 20, was interviewed by Jefferson County Sheriff's investigators Tuesday and hours later, three teenagers were arrested on suspicion first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell. Bartell died when a large, rounded landscaping rock hit her windshield the night the teens went on the hour-and-17-minute spree, investigators said in arrest documents.

In addition to first-degree murder, extreme indifference, 18-year-old Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik, 18, and Zachary Kwak,18, could face additional charges like attempted murder or assault, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. The men were arrested overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday.

The arrest document states that on the way home, the three teens vowed that they would always be "blood brothers" and promised never to speak of what happened that night.

All three teens are scheduled to be in Jefferson County court for their advisement Thursday morning.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.