The best lead Jefferson County Sheriffs investigators had into the bizarre rock-killing death of a 20-year-old Arvada woman disintegrated overnight.

Sheriffs tweeted just after 10 p.m. Thursday night that a previously published truck of interest and its owner were not involved in Alexa Bartell's death.

#Jeffco investigators have positively confirmed that the “truck of interest” and its owner are not involved in the crime series related to the death of Alexa Bartell. #JCSO continues to urge anyone with information about the crime to call our tip line at 303-271-5612. pic.twitter.com/L1HRPPsBtR — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 21, 2023

Jefferson County Sheriffs investigators had tracked down that truck and its owner and released photos of the vehicle, but as of Thursday night that lead went cold. The hunt for suspects continues Friday.

Sheriffs officials said Alexa Bartell was talking to a friend on the phone in her yellow Chevy Spark when she suddenly went silent.

Bartell's friend tracked down her phone and drove to the location on Indiana Street and found Bartell dead inside her car, which was off the roadway in a field.

Jefferson County spokesperson Karlyn Tilley told The Denver Gazette once they identify a suspect, they will recommend murder charges.

Bartell's death is believed to be part of a larger overnight crime spree involving rock hurtling, Tilley said. She indicated that the rocks were the type that is used in landscaping.

The rock hurtling began at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, ended just after midnight Thursday morning and included five vehicles. Other drivers whose vehicles were hit had minor injuries.

Bartell's was the fourth of the five known incidents.

Around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Bartell was driving northbound near the 10600 block of Indiana Street near Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge when she was hit by the rock. According to JCSO, the rock was thrown possibly from a vehicle or the side of the road.

According to Facebook posts, Bartell, 20, went to Arvada West High School. Her friends are said to be devastated over her tragic death.

Jefferson County deputies provided the following timeline of events.

10:04 p.m. – Westminster - 100th Ave. & Simms St. — rock through a windshield. Driver not injured.

10:36 p.m. – Boulder County - McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through a windshield. Minor injuries to the driver.

10:37 p.m. – Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock hit a Toyota 4-Runner. Body damage to a vehicle, driver not injured.

10:45 p.m. – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana Street – rock through a windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide.

April 20 at 12:24 a.m. – Arvada - Highway 93 at Highway 72 – rock through a windshield – minor injuries to the driver.

The sheriff's office said they're working with Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police and Westminster Police to gather information. They believe there may be additional victims.

Investigators are asking for any other possible victims to call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612.

They are also looking for anyone who might have home security or dash cameras that may have caught the vehicle driving by.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.