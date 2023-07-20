The March shooting deaths at a home on Ridge Road were a case of murder-suicide, Boulder County Sheriff's Office detectives determined.

After a months-long investigation, detectives concluded that 52-year-old Robert Reid shot 61-year-old Timothy Crimmins before shooting himself at the property both lived on in Boulder County, authorities said in a news release.

Reid was Crimmins' landlord and the two had a history of disputes.

Deputies responded to the home in the 3900 block of Ridge Road on March 16 to check on Crimmins, whom his family hadn't heard from in several days.

They found Crimmins' body hidden under a tarp outside of the home and it was later confirmed that he died of a gunshot wound, authorities said.

After finding the body, a deputy went back to his patrol car to get additional equipment and noticed another vehicle parked in the area after deputies initially park and approached the house.

The deputy called for backup and they found Reid in the car — he died with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies found a "significant number" of recently-bought cleaning supplies in the vehicle Reid was in and other items near his body, implying that Reid was preparing to dispose of the body and clean the crime scene, authorities said.

Since Jan. 1, deputies had responded to 11 calls for service at the address, at the request of both parties.

Reid and Crimmins lived in separate structures on the property. They had "lengthy, ongoing disputes regarding rent payments, possible evictions and payments for work completed on the home," authorities said.

Detectives concluded Reid shot and killed Crimmins, then left the home on March 16 to get cleaning supplies, returned to find deputies at the home and then shot himself.