(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said during a conference panel on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was not the friendliest and its electric vehicle policy appeared controlled by labor unions.

Asked about a White House summit on electric vehicles in August to which automakers other than Tesla were invited, Musk said the invitations appeared a little biased.

"Not the friendliest administration, seems to be controlled by unions," he said at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)