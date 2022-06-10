Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose

FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook poses in front of a new MacBook Airs running M2 chips display during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, U.S. June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

 PETER DASILVA

(Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday sent a letter to a group of U.S. lawmakers asking them to pass federal privacy legislation, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

"We strongly urge you to advance comprehensive privacy legislation as soon as possible, and we stand ready to assist in this process in the days ahead," read the letter, which was sent to a group of law makers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives working on the legislation.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

