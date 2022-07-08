FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Select Committee holds public hearing to investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, in Washington

FILE PHOTO: A video of Steve Bannon, talk show host and former White House advisor to former President Donald Trump, is seen displayed on a screen, during the third of eight planned public hearings of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

 SARAH SILBIGER

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A lawyer for Steve Bannon is seeking to withdraw from representing the adviser to former President Donald Trump in his criminal contempt case, citing the possibility of being called as a witness at trial, according to a court document filed on Friday.

"Since it appears there will be a trial, and since it appears that at this point in time I might be called as a witness, I must reluctantly ask the Court to grant my request to withdrawal as trial counsel for...Bannon," Robert Costello wrote in a filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

