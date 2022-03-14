FILE PHOTO: Rod Attride-Stirling (L), a lawyer who successfully challenged legislation banning gay marriage, poses for a photograph with gay rights supporters Judith Aidoo-Saltus (2nd L), Winston Godwin (3rd L), Maryellen Jackson (3rd R), Zakiya Johnson Lord (2nd R) and Adrian Hartnett-Beasley in front of court after the hearing, in Hamilton, Bermuda November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Emma Farge