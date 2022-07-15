Handout photo of Chad Meredith

Chad Meredith, a Republican former Kentucky solicitor general who the White House planned on June 24, 2022 to nominate to a judgeship despite his record defending abortion restrictions, is shown in this undated handout photo. Kentucky Attorney General records/Handout via REUTERS

 HANDOUT

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden no longer plans to nominate a Republican who opposes abortion as a federal judge in Kentucky because Republican Senator Rand Paul of that state declined to support him, the White House said on Friday.

Biden's decision to drop Chad Meredith from consideration as a district court judge follows objections from progressives in his own Democratic party and abortion-rights supporters.

"In considering potential District Court nominees, the White House learned that Senator Rand Paul will not return a blue slip on Chad Meredith," a White House spokesman said. "Therefore, the White House will not nominate Mr. Meredith."

By Senate customs, home-state senators must return so-called "blue slips" on district court nominees to allow them to be considered.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Chris Reese)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.