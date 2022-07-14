House Democrats attend caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a news conference following a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is reviewing policies for the export of some semiconductor chips to China to ensure that advanced technological know-how does not ending up in Beijing, a top Commerce Department official said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"I'm conducting a complete review over those policies...right now," said Alan Estevez, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, where he oversees restrictions on exports to countries like Russia and China. "And there's also an interagency process looking at this. So there is a redline on what we would allow the Chinese to access," he added.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Writing by Alexandra Alper)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.