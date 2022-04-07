U.S. President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch as Senate votes to confirm Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, from the White House in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden and Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch as the full U.S. Senate votes to confirm Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Ketanji Brown Jackson will deliver remarks on Friday on the latter's Senate confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House said on Thursday.

Jackson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in a milestone for the United States and a victory for Biden, who made good on a campaign promise as he seeks to infuse the federal judiciary with a broader range of backgrounds.

