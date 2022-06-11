U.S. President Biden departs Los Angeles

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One upon departure after attending the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he had "not yet" decided if he will travel to Saudi Arabia, a week after he opened the door to a possible trip.

Sources have said Biden was planning a trip to Saudi Arabia, along with a trip to Europe and Israel in late June. The White House has said that the president feels that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a "pariah" for his role in the killing of a political opponent, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Turkey in 2018.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.