WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said that dealing with immigration was a shared hemispheric challenge for both the United States and Mexico as Mexico's leader visited the White House on Tuesday.

Biden, who also said he had good relations with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, added that his administration was creating legal pathways for migrants. (This story adds U.S. president's full name in first graph)

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; writing by Kanishka Singh)

