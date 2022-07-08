FILE PHOTO: New National Stadium Construction Completion Ceremony

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the construction completion ceremony of the New National Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL New

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed outrage at the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, calling him a champion of the U.S.-Japan alliance who cared deeply about the Japanese people and democracy.

"I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning. This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him," Biden said in a statement.

"Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

