FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden receives COVID-19 booster vaccine at the White House in Washington

FILE PHOTO: President Joe Biden removes his face mask prior to receiving his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

 Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday "as could be anticipated," his physician said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the president continued to feel well and would continue his isolation measures.

After having tested negative on Tuesday and Wednesday, Biden tested positive for COVID again on Saturday in what Dr. Kevin O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

