U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece and his wife during a reception at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a reception with first lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House on Thursday to discuss their NATO applications, the White House said in a statement.

Biden, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland President Sauli Niinistö will also discuss "European security, as well as strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.