FILE PHOTO: U.S. Joe Biden addresses the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference in Washington, U.S., Aprl 6, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will seek regional consensus on a new economic agenda to build on existing trade agreements with Latin America and expects to present a plan to tackle increasing migration when he hosts the Summit of the Americas, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Previewing Biden’s priorities for the high-level talks in Los Angeles next week, administration officials said his message will be that “we can’t do business as usual” in the hemisphere, but they offered few specifics on how he would address the challenges exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.