WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Wilmington, Delaware, later on Sunday and stay there for the Presidents Day holiday the following day, the White House said.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)