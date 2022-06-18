FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's government, Brazil's National Indian Foundation (FUNAI)'s President Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva and for the search for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing while reporting in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon rainforest near the border with Peru, in Brasilia, Brazil June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo