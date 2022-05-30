FILE PHOTO - Canadian PM Trudeau attends an interview with Reuters in Kyiv

FILE PHOTO - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an interview with Reuters, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

 VALENTYN OGIRENKO

(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday his government was introducing new legislation to implement a "national freeze" on handgun ownership and prevent people from buying and selling handguns anywhere in the country.

"Other than using firearms for sport shooting and hunting, there is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives," Trudeau told reporters at a briefing.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

