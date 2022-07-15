FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the SEC in New York

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, U.S. April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) -Elon Musk filed a motion on Friday opposing Twitter Inc's request to fast-track a trial over his plan to terminate his $44 billion deal for the social media firm.

Musk's lawyers, in papers filed with the Delaware Chancery Court, said Twitter's "unjustifiable request to rush this $44 billion merger case to trial in just two months" should be rejected.

The lawyers have requested for a trial date on or after Feb. 13 next year.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Twitter were down about 1% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.