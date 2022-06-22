FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson takes part in a news conference at the Ornamental Gardens in Ottawa

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson takes part in a news conference at the Ornamental Gardens in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

 BLAIR GABLE

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The G7 is likely to discuss the fate of a Russian turbine blocked in Canada and blamed for reducing gas supplies to Germany, though the bloc may not reach a solution by the end of the meeting, Canada's Natural Resources Minister said on Wednesday.

"If you talk to the Germans, they are very, very concerned about" a decline in gas supplies allegedly caused by the missing turbine, Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters. "I'm sure it'll come up at least in the corridors of the G7... I wouldn't hold my breath that we're going to find a resolution before the end."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

