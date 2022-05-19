FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur launches a Harpoon surface-to-surface missile during Pacific Vanguard (PACVAN) quadrilateral exercises between Australia, Japan, Republic of Korea, and U.S. Naval forces in the Philippine Sea May 26, 2019. Picture taken May 26, 2019. U.S. Navy/Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton/Handout via REUTERS