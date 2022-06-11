FILE PHOTO: A still image, taken from footage of the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, shows British citizen Shaun Pinner captured by Russian forces during a military conflict in Ukraine, in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk, Ukraine, in a still image from a video released June 8, 2022. Video released June 8, 2022. Supreme Court of Donetsk People's Republic/Handout via REUTERS TV