FILE PHOTO - Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the far-left opposition party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed - LFI), and L'Union populaire (popular union) candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Paris, France, April 10, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier