Japanese PM Kishida delivers a speech at the Guildhall in London

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at the Guildhall in London, Britain May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

 PETER NICHOLLS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is arranging his attendance at the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit in Singapore on June 10-12 to foster an understanding of Japan's defence buildup, Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

Kishida will also likely call for greater international cooperation from Western and Asian defence officials in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's maritime assertiveness, Nikkei said.

The Japanese premier's appearance at the security forum would be the first since 2014 by Shinzo Abe, the paper said.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.