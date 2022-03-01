FILE PHOTO: Sarah Palin, 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor, and James Bennet look on as U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff instructs the jury on law as they begin deliberations, during Palin's defamation lawsuit trial against the New York Times, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 11, 2022 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo