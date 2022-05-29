VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Here is a list of the 21 men Pope Francis will install as Roman Catholic cardinals at a ceremony known as a consistory on Aug. 27.
Cardinal Electors under 80 will be able to enter a conclave to elect the next pope after Francis dies or retires:
1. Archbishop Arthur Roche (British) - Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments
2. Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik (South Korean) - Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Clergy
3. Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga (Spanish) - President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and President of the Governorate for Vatican City State
4. Archbishop Jean-Marc Aveline - Metropolitan Archbishop of Marseille, France
5. Bishop Peter Okpaleke - Bishop of Ekwulobia, Nigeria
6. Archbishop Leonardo Ulrich Steiner - Metropolitan Archbishop of Manaus, Brazil
7. Archbishop Filipe Neri António Sebastião di Rosário Ferrão - Archbishop of Goa and Damão, India
8. Bishop Robert Walter McElroy – Bishop of San Diego, California, United States
9. Archbishop Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva - Archbishop of Dili, East Timor
10. Bishop Oscar Cantoni - Bishop of Como, Italy
11. Archbishop Anthony Poola - Archbishop of Hyderabad, India
12. Archbishop Paulo Cezar Costa - Metropolitan Archbishop of Brasília, Brazil
13. Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr - Bishop of Wa, Ghana
14. Archbishop William Goh Seng Chye - Archbishop of Singapore
15. Archbishop Adalberto Martínez Flores - Metropolitan Archbishop of Asunción, Paraguay
16. Archbishop Giorgio Marengo (Italian) – Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
New cardinals over 80:
1. Archbishop Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal - Archbishop Emeritus of Cartagena, Colombia
2. Archbishop Lucas Van Looy - Archbishop Emeritus of Gent, Belgium
3. Archbishop Arrigo Miglio - Archbishop Emeritus of Cagliari, Italy
4. Fr. Gianfranco Ghirlanda, S.J. – Professor of Theology
5. Msgr. Fortunato Frezza – Canon of Saint Peter's Basilica
