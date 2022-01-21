Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his morning news conference, in Mexico City

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his morning news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico January 21, 2022. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

 MEXICO'S PRESIDENCY

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador underwent a cardiac catheterization in hospital on Friday and was found to be in good health, the interior ministry said in a statement.

"In this procedure, the heart and the arteries of the president were found to be healthy and functioning appropriately," the statement said.

Lopez Obrador, 68, who had a serious heart attack in 2013 and recently recovered from his second coronavirus infection, underwent the procedure as part of a check-up every six months that include lab tests, electrocardiograms, stress tests and CT scans, the government said.

The medical team said the latest results indicated the need for a cardiac catheterization, without providing further details on why they performed what they described as a 30-minute procedure.

The government said "no other type of intervention" was needed and that Lopez Obrador was in "perfect health."

The procedure inserts a thin tube into a large blood vessel leading to the heart and can detect how well the heart is working.

Lopez Obrador said he had mild symptoms from both bouts of COVID-19. In the most recent case earlier this month, he went into isolation for a week before returning to public activities, including lengthy daily news conferences.

On his first day back, he praised honey, pain reliever paracetamol and VapoRub, a topical ointment popular in Mexico, for helping ease his symptoms.

