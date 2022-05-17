Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends news conference at a military base, in Apodaca

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at a military base in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba was "genocidal policy," raising the stakes in a standoff with Washington over its treatment of the Communist-ruled Caribbean island.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist who has repeatedly called for the United States to end the embargo, said earlier in May that he would not attend the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas next month unless all countries in the region were invited.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said the United States "looked bad" in how it was treating Cuba, and urged Washington to end the embargo.

"It's a genocidal policy," Lopez Obrador said.

Still, he welcomed moves by the U.S. government on Monday that will ease some Trump-era restrictions on the island and increase processing of U.S. visas for Cubans.

Lopez Obrador on Wednesday is due to meet with a U.S. delegation for the Summit of the Americas in which he plans to explain why Mexico wants all countries in the region to attend.

(Reporting by Kylie MadryEditing by Dave Graham)

