(Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Friday affirmed United States' rating at "Aaa", citing the country's emergence from the pandemic shock with "exceptional" economic strength.

"Moody's expects the US economy and the sovereign's credit profile to remain resilient to shocks, including the current challenges to the global economy from high and persistent inflation, tightening financial conditions, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the ratings agency said in a statement https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_465545&amp;amp;WT.mc_id=AM~UmV1dGVyc05ld3NfQU1QU19TQl9OUl9DVl9SYXRpbmdfTmV3c19BbGw=~20220624_PR_465545.

It maintained United States' outlook at stable.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

