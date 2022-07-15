FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas California

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

 Mike Blake

(Reuters) -Netflix Inc is facing issues streaming on all devices, the company's status page said on Friday.

There were around 4,000 reports from the United States and over one thousand each from France and India on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

"We are working to resolve the problem," Netflix said.

Separately, Block Inc's Square was also facing issues, according to the outage-tracking website.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

