Police release CCTV footage of suspect in subway shooting

A man wanted in the fatal shooting on a New York City subway car is shown in CCTV footage released by the NYPD on May 23, 2022. NYPD/Handout via REUTERS

 NYPD

(Reuters) - A man suspected in the fatal weekend shooting of a New York City subway rider, less than two months after a mass shooting on the mass transit system, was taken into custody on Tuesday, police said.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, was arrested in the slaying of Brooklyn resident Daniel Enriquez, 48, who was shot to death while he rode in a subway car on Sunday morning, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

He was pictured by a Reuters photographer walking into the NYPD's 5th Precinct station in handcuffs with a police detective escort.

No details about his arrest were immediately available.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)

