Outside Planned Parenthood in Ohio as abortion debate rages

Nuns pray outside of a Planned Parenthood location in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., November 12, 2021 as the state considers restrictive abortion laws. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

 GAELEN MORSE

(Reuters) - The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday declined to block the Republican-led state from enforcing a ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court last week overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The Midwestern state's top court denied an emergency request by Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers to prevent Ohio from enforcing the 2019 law after the U.S. Supreme Court brought an end to the federal constitutional right to abortion.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

