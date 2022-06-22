Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

 BENOIT TESSIER

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccines that specifically target the Omicron and other variants are under development, Pfizer Inc's chief executive said on Wednesday, adding that the company will be able to quickly adapt shots as the novel coronavirus mutates.

While the ultimate approval decisions rest with U.S. regulatos, "we are ready for that," the drugmaker's CEO Albert Bourla told MSNBC in an interview, noting that the Food and Drug Administration is convening a meeting later this month.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.