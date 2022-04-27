FILE PHOTO: Protestors stand outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse before opening arguments of the civil trial of three former Minneapolis police officers, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when they took part in his deadly arrest in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Miller/File Photo