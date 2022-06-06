FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Trump protest against election results, in Washington

FILE PHOTO: Members of the far-right Proud Boys, including leader Enrique Tarrio (C), rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump to protest against the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

 Hannah Mckay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, and four of his top lieutenants on Monday faced new federal charges of seditious conspiracy on Monday for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a court document.

Federal prosecutors investigating the attack filed the new charges against Tarrio, Dominic Pezzola, Ethan Nordean, Joe Biggs and Zachary Rehl, according to the document. All five defendants have already pleaded not guilty to other criminal charges related to the attack.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan and Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)

