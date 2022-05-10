Reuters wins Pulitzer for intimate, devastating images of India's pandemic

A 'Naga Sadhu,' or Hindu holy man, places a mask across his face before entering the Ganges river during the traditional Shahi Snan, or royal dip, at the Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. As coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and deaths exploded in India in April and May, hospitals ran so short of oxygen that many patients suffocated. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui SEARCH "Pulitzer India Pandemic " FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY