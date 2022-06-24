FILE PHOTO - St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

FILE PHOTO - Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

 MAXIM SHEMETOV

(Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday that the decision by European Union leaders to accept Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates would have negative consequences.

"With the decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidate countries, the European Union has confirmed that it continues to actively exploit the CIS on a geopolitical level, to use it to 'contain' Russia," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"They are not thinking of the negative consequences of such a step..."

(Reporting by Reuters)

