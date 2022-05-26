A person walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: A person walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Thursday after strong profit forecasts from companies such as Macy's, while data confirmed the U.S. economy contracted in the first-quarter, quelling some worries about aggressive rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 127.89 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 32,248.17. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.87 points, or 0.15%, at 3,984.60, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.90 points, or 0.22%, to 11,409.84 at the open.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.