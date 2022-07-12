(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Tuesday, as investors fretted about the health of the global economy with central banks around the world moving aggressively to tamp down inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.53 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 31,113.31. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.48 points, or 0.06%, at 3,851.95, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 48.29 points, or 0.42%, to 11,420.89 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

