Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 index tumbled on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose more-than-expected in May, quashing hopes of a peak in inflation and fanning worries over the Federal Reserve's aggressive efforts to tame it.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 193 points, or 0.6%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 27.25 points, or 0.68%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 103.5 points, or 0.84%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 51.5 points, or 0.42%.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

